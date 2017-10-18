Lin-Manuel Miranda Says 'Hamilton' Alum Jordan Fisher's Not Thro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lin-Manuel Miranda Says 'Hamilton' Alum Jordan Fisher's Not Throwing Away His Shot at 'DWTS' Glory (Exclusive)

Updated: Oct 17, 2017 11:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.