Chrissy Teigen’s Found the Best Model for Her New ‘Cravings 2’ C - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chrissy Teigen’s Found the Best Model for Her New ‘Cravings 2’ Cookbook – Her Adorable Daughter Luna!

Updated: Oct 18, 2017 3:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.