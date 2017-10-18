Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia is Already Showing Off Some Sass -- Check Out the Adorable Pic!

Serena Williams' 1-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia already showing some adorable signs of sassiness.
Chrissy Teigen might be a world-famous supermodel, but her adorable daughter, Luna, is also well on her way to stardom! The 1-year-old cutie posed for some sweet photos for her mom’s new cookbook, Cravings 2.
Taylor Swift isn’t afraid to poke fun at her past! In a new behind-the-scenes look at her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, the 27-year-old GRAMMY winner shared her decision-making process behind her memorable fashion choices.
Just when fans thought the slayage couldn’t get any more spectacular, Beyonce showed up to the Tidal X Brooklyn event at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night in her best post-baby look yet.
Lin-Manuel Miranda has high hopes for Hamilton alum Jordan Fisher when it comes to Fisher taking home the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy.
Rami Malek is playing legendary rocker Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, and it's clear that he's really gotten into character. With every glimpse fans have gotten from set, the Mr. Robot star's physical similarity to the late icon seems to get even more jaw-...
It’s been 20 years since Edward James Olmos garnered critical acclaim for playing the role of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla’s father, Abraham, in the singer's posthumous biopic, Selena.
There’s a side of Gabrielle Union that her fans have never seen. In her new memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, which is out Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress gives readers an inside look at her life.
Kelly Clarkson will soon be sitting in a coach's seat on the upcoming season of The Voice, and her future co-star Blake Shelton says he's had some experience getting coached by the celebrated singer.