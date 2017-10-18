Women Charged With Dressing as Nuns During Bank Robbery Attempt: Feds

Woman Takes Insanity Plea in Death of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Whose Body Was Found in Restaurant

An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges that she killed her 5-year-old daughter and hid the child’s body in her family’s restaurant.

