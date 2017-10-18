Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges sexual abuse by team doctor

A cooling trend will begin Wednesday throughout San Diego County and is expected to bring temperatures down about 10 to 20 degrees through the end of the work week.
Details on the contract agreement designed to stem the flow of experienced officers from the San Diego Police Department to other law enforcement agencies are expected to be released Wednesday morning.
Work continues on Mission Gorge Road Wednesday morning in Santee after a water main break flooded streets.
A magnitude-3.6 earthquake rattled the rural towns of Santa Ysabel and Julian in eastern San Diego County Wednesday morning, striking the same location where a slightly smaller tremor was reported the day before.
A different type of school bus rolled into parking lots in the Solana Beach School District this week as students climbed on board into a unique environment for learning – virtual reality.
California is the top state for sex trafficking and San Diego is one of the prime centers for the illegal activity.
Doctors were just guessing a decade ago when they gave Alison Cairnes' husband a new drug they hoped would shrink his lung tumors. Now she takes it too, but the choice was no guesswork. Sophisticated gene tests suggested it would fight her gastric cancer, and they were right.
A long-planned but controversial religious tourism and conference center project in Mission Valley was approved Tuesday by the San Diego City Council.
The saying "one thing leads to another" seems to sum up a lot of what's happening on the San Diego health front right now. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said many patients are making follow-up visits.