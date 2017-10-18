Kathie Lee Gifford Praises Hoda Kotb in Emotional Tribute: She 'Made Me a Better Person'

Kathie Lee Gifford's heartfelt speech about her Today co-host Hoda Kotb at an American Cancer Society luncheon on Monday brought many in the crowd to tears.
Turns out, Olivia Pope’s on-screen perfection isn’t exactly natural. In fact, it’s not natural at all! Scandal star Kerry Washington got very real in her new cover story for Allure about the process that goes into fixing up the notorious Washington fixer.
Demi Lovato is a living example of overcoming an eating disorder. The 25-year-old GRAMMY nominee and activist took to Instagram Stories late Tuesday night to share a shocking before and after photo of herself.
Serena Williams' 1-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia already showing some adorable signs of sassiness.
Chrissy Teigen might be a world-famous supermodel, but her adorable daughter, Luna, is also well on her way to stardom! The 1-year-old cutie posed for some sweet photos for her mom’s new cookbook, Cravings 2.
Taylor Swift isn’t afraid to poke fun at her past! In a new behind-the-scenes look at her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, the 27-year-old GRAMMY winner shared her decision-making process behind her memorable fashion choices.
Just when fans thought the slayage couldn’t get any more spectacular, Beyonce showed up to the Tidal X Brooklyn event at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night in her best post-baby look yet.