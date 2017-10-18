Miranda Lambert Says There Are '3 M's' of Importance in Her Life -- and Men Are Not Included

Olympic champion McKayla Maroney says she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor who has been accused of abusing dozens of young girls for years.
David Arquette and Courteney Cox's 13-year-old daughter, Coco, sometimes mingles with another famous family.
Pablo Schreiber has played morally questionable characters on American Gods and Orange Is the New Black, but you've never seen him quite like this. In Thumper, he plays a ruthless drug dealer who rules over a low income neighborhood and ET has the movie's official poster, with Schreiber fron...
Kathie Lee Gifford's heartfelt speech about her Today co-host Hoda Kotb at an American Cancer Society luncheon on Monday brought many in the crowd to tears.
Turns out, Olivia Pope’s on-screen perfection isn’t exactly natural. In fact, it’s not natural at all! Scandal star Kerry Washington got very real in her new cover story for Allure about the process that goes into fixing up the notorious Washington fixer.