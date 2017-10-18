Justin Trudeau Leads Tributes to Tragically Hip Singer Gord Downie Who Died of Brain Cancer

Gord Downie, the 53-year-old frontman of legendary Canadian band The Tragically Hip, has died after battling brain cancer.
Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says she was repeatedly molested by embattled Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, beginning when she was just 13 years old.
A couple of young women who were allegedly in the habit of holding up banks while in costume have been charged, officials said this week.
President Trump has doubled down on his claim that President Obama and other past commanders in chief failed to call the families of American military personnel killed while serving abroad.
A toddler was injured and police were sent scrambling when a calf that bolted from a Brooklyn slaughterhouse ran several miles through the streets to Prospect Park, authorities said.
Reese Witherspoon is sharing her own “Me Too” story, revealing she was sexually assaulted by a movie director when she was just 16.