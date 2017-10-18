Health and safety tips to consider when dressing up

(NEWS 8) - There is no Halloween without costumes and face paint, but most people don't consider the potential health risks associated with the holiday festivities.
Face paint and other cosmetics, particularly the cheap ones purchased for one-time use, often contain toxic chemicals and other ingredients that can be harmful to your skin and body. Even fun masks can put you and your children in danger by blocking your vision and making it even harder to see your surroundings as you cross neighborhood streets at night. Masks stored throughout the year can even grow mold or collect harmful dust particles.
Dr. Richard Chaffoo joined News 8's Nichelle Medina Wednesday morning to explain in detail the risks associated with celebrating Halloween and offered a candy bucket's worth of tips to help keep you and your family safe and out of harm's way.
There is no Halloween without costumes and face paint, but most people don't consider the potential health risks associated with the holiday festivities.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Dianne Jacob join fire officials and others to mark the 10th anniversary of one of the worst fire seasons in state history, the October 2007 wildfires in San Diego County that killed seven people, destroyed thousands of structures and burned 580 square miles.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Dianne Jacob join fire officials and others to mark the 10th anniversary of one of the worst fire seasons in state history, the October 2007 wildfires in San Diego County that killed seven people, destroyed thousands of structures and burned 580 square miles.
A cooling trend will begin Wednesday throughout San Diego County and is expected to bring temperatures down about 10 to 20 degrees through the end of the work week.
Details on the contract agreement designed to stem the flow of experienced officers from the San Diego Police Department to other law enforcement agencies are expected to be released Wednesday morning.
Work continues on Mission Gorge Road Wednesday morning in Santee after a water main break flooded streets.
A magnitude-3.6 earthquake rattled the rural towns of Santa Ysabel and Julian in eastern San Diego County Wednesday morning, striking the same location where a slightly smaller tremor was reported the day before.
A different type of school bus rolled into parking lots in the Solana Beach School District this week as students climbed on board into a unique environment for learning – virtual reality.
California is the top state for sex trafficking and San Diego is one of the prime centers for the illegal activity.
Doctors were just guessing a decade ago when they gave Alison Cairnes' husband a new drug they hoped would shrink his lung tumors. Now she takes it too, but the choice was no guesswork. Sophisticated gene tests suggested it would fight her gastric cancer, and they were right.
A long-planned but controversial religious tourism and conference center project in Mission Valley was approved Tuesday by the San Diego City Council.