Health and safety tips to consider when dressing up

(NEWS 8) - There is no Halloween without costumes and face paint, but most people don't consider the potential health risks associated with the holiday festivities.

Face paint and other cosmetics, particularly the cheap ones purchased for one-time use, often contain toxic chemicals and other ingredients that can be harmful to your skin and body. Even fun masks can put you and your children in danger by blocking your vision and making it even harder to see your surroundings as you cross neighborhood streets at night. Masks stored throughout the year can even grow mold or collect harmful dust particles.

Dr. Richard Chaffoo joined News 8's Nichelle Medina Wednesday morning to explain in detail the risks associated with celebrating Halloween and offered a candy bucket's worth of tips to help keep you and your family safe and out of harm's way.