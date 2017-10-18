San Diego police raise money for upcoming charity event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Police were raising money on Wednesday for this year's Shop with a Cop event.

Delicious treats were served at the even so that soon underprivileged kids can be treated over the holiday season.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Downtown where the bake sale and barbecue fundraiser was being held.

Money raised will benefit the Shop with a Cop event later this year, which treats underprivileged children to a holiday-season shopping outing chaperoned by law enforcement officers.

Lunch is on! Come join us for @sdswac BBQ lunch. $5 will get you great food, smiles & fun ??????#SDSWAC 11am-2pm ???? pic.twitter.com/awKP8E8CbV — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) October 18, 2017