San Diego Mac n' Cheese Fest returns

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chef Lauren Lawless is no stranger to competition, but this time she's in the judges' seat looking for the creamiest and cheesiest in comfort food.

Lauren stopped by Morning Extra to share her mac n' cheese secrets and to give a preview of the 3rd annual San Diego Mac n' Cheese Festival.

This year's festival on Oct. 28 will again feature local restaurants competing for the title of San Diego Best Gourmet Mac 'n' Cheese.

Attendees can vote for their favorite while enjoying 10 beer tastings, live music and more.

Proceeds from ticket sales to the event will go to the nonprofit World Wide Network of Learning, whose mission is to “Engage, mentor, and cultivate young leaders in order to positively impact our cities, community and world.”