Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie perform 'Lay Down for Free' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie perform 'Lay Down for Free'

Posted: Updated:

Late Late Show music guests and legends Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform "Lay Down for Free" for the Stage 56 audience. The legendary Buckingham and McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame are on tour now and will be in San Diego on Thursday, Oct. 19. 

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie perform 'Lay Down for Free'

    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie perform 'Lay Down for Free'

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-10-18 20:44:44 GMT

    Late Late Show music guests and legends Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform "Lay Down for Free" for the Stage 56 audience.

     

    Late Late Show music guests and legends Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform "Lay Down for Free" for the Stage 56 audience.

     

  • Sexiest Male Vocalist Riff-Off w/ Usher & Luke Evans

    Sexiest Male Vocalist Riff-Off w/ Usher & Luke Evans

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-10-18 00:09:38 GMT

    While James is lamenting over the lack of soul and sexiness from modern male vocalists, Usher and Luke Evans crash the show to take exception and settle the dispute with a riff-off of songs from Marvin Gaye, K-Ci & Jojo and Foreigner.

     

    While James is lamenting over the lack of soul and sexiness from modern male vocalists, Usher and Luke Evans crash the show to take exception and settle the dispute with a riff-off of songs from Marvin Gaye, K-Ci & Jojo and Foreigner.

     

  • Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery & Rachel Bloom

    Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery & Rachel Bloom

    Monday, October 16 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:48:20 GMT

    James invites his guests Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Bloom to play a game of Spill Your Guts, where you must either answer a tough question or eat something disgusting, like a cow's tongue.

     

    James invites his guests Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Bloom to play a game of Spill Your Guts, where you must either answer a tough question or eat something disgusting, like a cow's tongue.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.