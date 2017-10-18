Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie perform 'Lay Down for Free'

Late Late Show music guests and legends Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform "Lay Down for Free" for the Stage 56 audience. The legendary Buckingham and McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame are on tour now and will be in San Diego on Thursday, Oct. 19.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.