SeaWorld San Diego eliminates 79 positions as part of company-wide cuts

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - SeaWorld San Diego announced Wednesday that 79 positions at the park will be cut as part of a "company-wide cost initiative," according to a statement released by the park on Wednesday. The downsizing was achieved through both employee layoffs and leaving open positions unfilled.

The official statement from SeaWorld San Diego reads as follows:

Today [on October 18, 2017] SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. implemented the latest phase of our previously announced company-wide cost initiative. Approximately 350 positions across the company will be impacted by these changes, including open positions that will not be filled. This ongoing work to improve efficiency is focused on administrative functions and non-guest facing positions, and we are redeploying resources from the related cost savings into our growth initiatives. This includes intensifying our efforts related to marketing SeaWorld to drive growth in park attendance, while maintaining our commitment to the guest experience.

We do not take this task lightly. It is an unfortunate, but necessary, consequence of the restructuring that some positions will be lost. For those employees, we are offering severance benefits and outplacement assistance to help with their transition.

We remain committed to creating world-class guest experiences, providing comprehensively for the care of all our animals, and continuing our company’s focus on stranded marine animal rescue and ocean conservation initiatives.