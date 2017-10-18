WOW Festival a must-see for puppet lovers

(NEWS 8) - The San Diego WOW Festival is back for its third biennial show. With events ranging from film showings to puppet shows to flash mobs, the WOW (without walls) Festival is sure to entertain all ages with all interests.

The festival gets started Thursday with events at the Horton Plaza Park, San Diego Central Library, New Children’s Museum and Bread & Salt in Logan Heights that will last through the weekend.

La Jolla Playhouse Festival Director Meiyin Wang joined News 8's Heather Myers to talk about the different entertainment options and brought along world-renowned puppet master Basil Twist, who will be performing his very own piece: Faetopia: A Faerie Flash Mob.

Twist and other puppeteers from the San Diego Puppetry Guild and the UC San Diego percussion ensemble group Red Fish Blue Fish will perform the piece at the top of every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children's Museum.

Check out an example of Twist's work below:

Other events include dance and film performances, and a scavenger hunt and art-making session, both free and family friendly.

Find more information here: WOWFestival.org