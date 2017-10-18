WOW Festival a must-see for puppet lovers

(NEWS 8) - The San Diego WOW Festival is back for its third biennial show. With events ranging from film showings to puppet shows to flash mobs, the WOW (without walls) Festival is sure to entertain all ages with all interests.
The festival gets started Thursday with events at the Horton Plaza Park, San Diego Central Library, New Children’s Museum and Bread & Salt in Logan Heights that will last through the weekend.
La Jolla Playhouse Festival Director Meiyin Wang joined News 8's Heather Myers to talk about the different entertainment options and brought along world-renowned puppet master Basil Twist, who will be performing his very own piece: Faetopia: A Faerie Flash Mob.
Twist and other puppeteers from the San Diego Puppetry Guild and the UC San Diego percussion ensemble group Red Fish Blue Fish will perform the piece at the top of every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children's Museum.
Check out an example of Twist's work below:
Other events include dance and film performances, and a scavenger hunt and art-making session, both free and family friendly.
Find more information here: WOWFestival.org
Ryan Kelly went from the Navy to the director's chair and he's not the only service member bringing their vision to the big screen.
SeaWorld San Diego announced Wednesday that 79 positions at the park will be cut as part of a "company-wide cost initiative," according to a statement released by the park Wednesday.
The minor league soccer team backed by one of the world's best players and slated to start play next year in San Diego will be known as the 1904 Football Club.
She calls herself the girl next door, but there's a lot of buzz about her. Literally, a local woman is finding ways to grow the bee population and she's calling on you to help.
Chef Lauren Lawless is no stranger to competition, but this time she's in the judges' seat looking for the creamiest and cheesiest in comfort food.
Two wildfires that have charred large swaths of open terrain in the northern reaches of Camp Pendleton this week continued to burn Wednesday, but were posing no structural threats.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Dianne Jacob joined fire officials and others Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of one of the worst fire seasons in state history.