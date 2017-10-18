Michael Fassbender on His Love for Karaoke, Talks Hilarious 'Demands' While Filming 'The Snowman' (Exclusive)

Laura Dern says she thought she was "one of the lucky ones."
Luann de Lesseps doesn't regret anything about her short marriage to Tom D'Agostino.
Chelsea Handler is not headed back to Chelsea.
The latest issue of Playboy is a love letter to the magazine's founder.
Congratulations are in order for Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin and his wife, Laura Haddock, who are expecting their second child together!
Michael Fassbender has a new title -- husband -- but before that, he was known as the Karaoke King!
Chad Michael Murray doesn't want to be anything other than Lucas Scott for life.
Khloe Kardashian just may be Tristan Thompson’s number one fan!
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair had a mini Cruel Intentionsreunion!
Blake Lively knows her gender can sometimes limit the roles she can play.