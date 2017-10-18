Medical examiner identifies remains found in floating drum, family asks for privacy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS ) - The medical examiner's office on Wednesday said it had identified the remains found in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay last week and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The victim's family asked the Chula Vista Police Department to convey their request for privacy during this time.

Due to the nature of this case, authorities did not release any further details.

"We recognize the public's interest in this case, however, due to the on-going investigation, it is necessary to keep most details confidential for the immediate future. These needs currently outweigh any public concern," said Captain Eric Thunberg.

Chula Vista police said they will release further details of the case when it no longer affects the investigation.

The drum was discovered last Thursday tethered with weights and floating just west of J Street Marina in Chula Vista.