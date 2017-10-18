Teen Faces Murder Trial For Allegedly Helping 16-Year-Old Girl Hang Herself: 'It Be Awesome'

A Utah teen will be tried for murder in the hanging suicide of a 16-year-old girl whose twisting body was captured on video.
Music legend Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to a children’s hospital in Tennessee where her niece successfully battled cancer as a little girl, officials said.
Oprah Winfrey has visited California’s Pelican Bay State Prison for an upcoming 60 Minutes special on solitary confinement.
Former Baywatch beauty Donna D'Errico is revealing a painful secret that she's kept hidden for nearly 30 years.
A 1-year-old baby in New York, who was found dead in a crib in March, died of an overdose, according to reports.
A Liberia native living in Delaware has been accused of drowning her own sons after cops say she became fearful she'd be deported.
A Michigan judge has rescinded his decision to grant a convicted sex offender custody of the child, who was born out of an attack on a 12-year-old girl in 2008.
Gord Downie, the 53-year-old frontman of legendary Canadian band The Tragically Hip, has died after battling brain cancer.
Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says she was repeatedly molested by embattled Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, beginning when she was just 13 years old.