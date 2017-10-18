Laura Dern Reveals Her Sexual Harassment Experience in Hollywood - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Laura Dern Reveals Her Sexual Harassment Experience in Hollywood: I Thought I Was 'One of the Lucky Ones'

Updated: Oct 18, 2017 5:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.