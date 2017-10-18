2007 Witch Creek Fire: Neighborhood then and now

The medical examiner's office on Wednesday said it had identified the remains found in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay last week and ruled the manner of death a homicide.
A newly concluded nationwide crackdown on child sex trafficking resulted in the rescue of a 16-year-old potential victim of the crime in San Diego, authorities announced Wednesday.
San Diego's region-wide bid for Amazon's second headquarters was sent off Wednesday, one day before the online retailing giant's deadline, according to the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Dianne Jacob joined fire officials and others Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of one of the worst fire seasons in state history.
Ryan Kelly went from the Navy to the director's chair and he's not the only service member bringing their vision to the big screen.
SeaWorld San Diego announced Wednesday that 79 positions at the park will be cut as part of a "company-wide cost initiative," according to a statement released by the park Wednesday.