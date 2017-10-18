Lifeguards On Alert: Strong surf and strong rip currents

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - High surf and strong rip currents are expected along the San Diego coast through Thursday.

Surf of three to six feet will continue through Thursday, while place like Orange County can expect eight feet surf on Wednesday.

A beach hazard statement remains in effect through Thursday afternoon.

High surf and strong rip currents brings an increased risk of ocean drowning.

Beach goers are reminded to take precautionary actions like swimming near a lifeguard.

If caught in a rip current, swimmers are reminded to remain calm and float - do not swim against the current, but rather swim ina direction following the shoreline.

If unable to escape, swimmers should face the shore and call or wave for help.

Along southwest facing beaches from Solana Beach north through Orange County, sets are expected to be seven to eight feet.