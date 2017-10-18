Where the grass, and homes, really are greener

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This Sunday is the 8th annual San Diego Green Homes Tour.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits Lakeside to preview ten sustainable structures - and one that will really float your boat.

