'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart on Bughead's 'Passionate' Future and Filming Intimate Scenes With Cole Sprouse

This year's CMT Artists of the Year event honored a lot more than just music -- the show was a celebration of life and the power of human perseverance.
Miley Cyrus sent “good, healing, peaceful vibes” to one of her fans, Las Vegas shooting survivor Katrina Hannah, in a surprise video message on Tuesday.
The thoughtful message was recorded for Hannah and shared by ABC7 when she returned home to California for the first time since the tra...
You can't judge a show by its trailer, but it's hard to watch the teaser for Lena Waithe's upcoming new series, and not get excited.
Gina Rodriguez has found love, and no one is more thrilled than her Jane the Virgin TV dad, Jaime Camil!