Online threat to Eastlake High School being investigated by authorities

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities were alerted Wednesday night about a "non-specific" threat posted on social media with a picture of Eastlake High School stating "something was going to happen on Thursday."

The Superintendent of the Sweetwater Union High School District, Manuel Rubio, said Chula Vista police and the Sweetwater Union District did not deem the threat to not be credible.

A message was sent out to parents and school will go forward Thursday as usual, but Chula Vista police will have a presence at Eastlake High School.