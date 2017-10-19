Online threat to Eastlake High School being investigated by authorities

Authorities were alerted Wednesday night about a "non-specific" threat posted on social media with a picture of Eastlake High School stating "something was going to happen on Thursday."
This Sunday is the 8th annual San Diego Green Homes Tour. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits Lakeside to preview ten sustainable structures - and one that will really float your boat.
This year's GI Film Festival San Diego will be held Oct. 18 through Oct. 22 at various venues around the county.
A section of the La Jolla Shores boardwalk where famed oceanographer Walter Munk performed experiments as far back as the 1940s will be named in his honor Wednesday.
The GI Film Festival opens Wednesday in San Diego with the opening night screening of "The Two Sides Project." The film tells the story of gold star children who traveled to Vietnam to learn more about the death of their fathers. News 8 photojournalist James Mann spoke with one of the subjects about how the trip gave her closure.
The GI Film Festival opens Wednesday in San Diego with the opening night screening of "The Two Sides Project." The film tells the story of gold star children who traveled to Vietnam to learn more about the death of their fathers. News 8 photojournalist James Mann spoke with one of the subjects about how the trip gave her closure.
The medical examiner's office on Wednesday said it had identified the remains found in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay last week and ruled the manner of death a homicide.