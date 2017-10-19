Jury convicts ex-Oklahoma police officer in 4th murder trial

A San Diego undocumented single mother, who has a young daughter with special needs, is facing deportation Thursday.
A packed Encinitas City Council went well into the night Wednesday as the controversy continues to grow over how to regulate recreational marijuana.
Chula Vista police officers will be at Eastlake High School as a precaution Thursday after a threat against the campus was posted on social media.
This Sunday is the 8th annual San Diego Green Homes Tour. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits Lakeside to preview ten sustainable structures - and one that will really float your boat.
This year's GI Film Festival San Diego will be held Oct. 18 through Oct. 22 at various venues around the county.
A section of the La Jolla Shores boardwalk where famed oceanographer Walter Munk performed experiments as far back as the 1940s will be named in his honor Wednesday.
The GI Film Festival opens Wednesday in San Diego with the opening night screening of "The Two Sides Project." The film tells the story of gold star children who traveled to Vietnam to learn more about the death of their fathers. News 8 photojournalist James Mann spoke with one of the subjects about how the trip gave her closure.
