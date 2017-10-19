San Diego mother set to be deported after ICE check-in

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego undocumented single mother, who has a young daughter with special needs, is facing deportation Thursday.

Silvia Ocampo’s friends says she has been living in the United States for 24 years, and has been allowed to stay as long she regularly checked-in with immigration authorities.

According to Ocampo’s 16-year-old son Jair Cortes, one week ago his mother did not return home from her follow up check-in with immigration officials – his eight-year-old sister with special needs was also not home.

His 27-year-old cousin, Jared Ocampo, stepped-up, “I am going to try everything I can to help them out in any way that I can.”

Silvia Ocampo is a housekeeper and a trustee at the United Here! Local 30 union representing San Diego County hotel and food Service works.

Southbay Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher named a 2016 bill “Silvia’s Law” to provide relief after post-conviction of non-violent crimes for immigrants.

“She was amazing and so brave and such a good mom. If there is any way we can keep her here, I need to do what I can,” said Brigette Browning, President of United Here! Local 30.

According to family, in 2009, Silvia and her husband were charged with document fraud – before undocumented immigrants could legally obtain driver’s licenses in California.

Silvia’s husband was deported, but friends told News 8 she pleaded guilty to the felony through an agreement with immigration officials she could stay. Silvia even had a court date to appeal on October 27th.

While supporters of President Trump’s new orders on undocumented immigrants said the law is the law, Silvia’s supporters worry her children will be left without someone to look after them.

News 8 reached out to Immigration Customs Enforcement after hours and the representative said she did not have information about the case but would look into it.