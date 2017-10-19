Octogenerian Jewel Thief A Free Woman After Judge Gives No Jail Time For Shoplifting Charge

Infamous jewel thief and octogenarian Doris Payne is a free woman after a judge gave her no jail time after she pleaded guilty to shoplifting from a Georgia Walmart in July.
A Utah teen will be tried for murder in the hanging suicide of a 16-year-old girl whose twisting body was captured on video.
Music legend Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to a children’s hospital in Tennessee where her niece successfully battled cancer as a little girl, officials said.
Oprah Winfrey has visited California’s Pelican Bay State Prison for an upcoming 60 Minutes special on solitary confinement.
Former Baywatch beauty Donna D'Errico is revealing a painful secret that she's kept hidden for nearly 30 years.
A 1-year-old baby in New York, who was found dead in a crib in March, died of an overdose, according to reports.
A Liberia native living in Delaware has been accused of drowning her own sons after cops say she became fearful she'd be deported.
A Michigan judge has rescinded his decision to grant a convicted sex offender custody of the child, who was born out of an attack on a 12-year-old girl in 2008.
Gord Downie, the 53-year-old frontman of legendary Canadian band The Tragically Hip, has died after battling brain cancer.