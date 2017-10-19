Family escapes house fire in Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire broke out in the garage of a home in San Diego's Carmel Valley neighborhood, displacing four people, authorities said Thursday.



The blaze in the 4500 block of Shorepointe Way was reported a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Lane Woolery said. The first firefighters on scene encountered "heavy fire" coming from the garage.



"They attacked the fire and went inside to search for occupants," Woolery said. "They performed ventilation, found all the occupants were out and were able to knock down the fire."



Four residents inside the home at the time were displaced and were receiving help from the American Red Cross, the battalion chief said.

No injuries were reported and the extent of the damage was not immediately known.