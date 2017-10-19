Family escapes house fire in Carmel Valley

A fire broke out in the garage of a home in San Diego's Carmel Valley neighborhood, displacing four people, authorities said Thursday.
The annual Great California ShakeOut Drill will be held Thursday, with nearly a million San Diegans joining people across the state -- and around the world -- as they drop, cover and hold to practice their readiness for a major earthquake.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday throughout San Diego County as a low- pressure system moves into the region and a deep marine layer covers the coast.
The city of Encinitas is taking up the growing debate over whether to allow the cultivation of marijuana.
A San Diego undocumented single mother, who has a young daughter with special needs, is facing deportation Thursday.
Chula Vista police officers will be at Eastlake High School as a precaution Thursday after a threat against the campus was posted on social media.
This Sunday is the 8th annual San Diego Green Homes Tour. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits Lakeside to preview ten sustainable structures - and one that will really float your boat.