Jay of Jay and Silent Bob takes comedic storytelling onstage

(NEWS 8) You know him best as one half of the duo Jay and Silent Bob and from indie hits like Clerks and Dogma.

Jason Mewes, better known as Jay, is performing at the American Comedy Co. Thursday night for a special, one-night-only show. It's not a standup show, though. Rather than jokes and sets, Mewes tells his funny stories derived from life in entertainment and a years-long battle with substance abuse and usually ends the show with a question and answer segment.

When he's not onstage, Mewes works as a creative producer at SModCo Internet Radio and Internet TV, and records a weekly podcast with his pal Kevin Smith called Jay and Silent Bob Get Old.

Mewes joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers on Thursday to go deeper into his projects and his journey from drug addict to loving father, as well as his ongoing friendship and professional relationship with Silent Bob. He even shared some information regarding a possible sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back.