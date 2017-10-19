Halloween party pairs creepy creatures and creative cuisine

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - One of the San Diego's most creative Halloween parties is giving patrons a chance to feast on dishes prepared by local, high-demand chefs in the company of exotic, and sometimes creepy, animals.

Imagine a steaming plate of bolognese on the table in front of you and a kinkajou in the chair on your side. That's the environment the Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub and the Wild Wonders wildlife park are aiming for at the Spooky Safari dinner.

Don't miss great food from restaurants across the county like The Whet Noodle, Belching Beaver, 608, Native Wines, Privateer Coal Fire Pizza, Snopel's Bakeshop and The Flying Pig.

Wild Wonders, located in Bonsall, provides conservation education programs for throughout San Diego County featuring many if its unique four-legged, no-legged, feathered and furred teachers. Funds from the dinner party go toward Cheetah Outreach Trust, an organization dedicated to saving wild cheetahs in South Africa.

The dinner is on Halloween -- Tuesday, October 31, 2017 -- at Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub at 1815 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 02054.

Tickets to the dinner are still available. Find more information here.