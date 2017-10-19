Police pursuit comes to stop on Coronado Bridge

One of the San Diego's most creative Halloween parties is giving patrons a chance to feast on dishes prepared by local, high-demand chefs in the company of exotic, and sometimes creepy, animals.
State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher will join community leaders, including the local hotel and service industry union, to protest the deportation of Silvia Ocampo on Thursday.
One person is in custody after leading San Diego police on a pursuit that came to a stop on the Coronado Bridge.
You know him best as one half of the duo Jay and Silent Bob and from indie hits like Clerks and Dogma.
A fire broke out in the garage of a home in San Diego's Carmel Valley neighborhood, displacing four people, authorities said Thursday.
The annual Great California ShakeOut Drill will be held Thursday, with nearly a million San Diegans joining people across the state -- and around the world -- as they drop, cover and hold to practice their readiness for a major earthquake.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday throughout San Diego County as a low- pressure system moves into the region and a deep marine layer covers the coast.
The city of Encinitas is taking up the growing debate over whether to allow the cultivation of marijuana.
Chula Vista police officers will be at Eastlake High School as a precaution Thursday after a threat against the campus was posted on social media.