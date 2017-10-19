Police pursuit comes to stop on Coronado Bridge

CORONADO (NEWS 8) - One person is in custody after leading San Diego police on a pursuit that came to a stop on the Coronado Bridge.

The pursuit began just before 10 a.m. when SDPD tried to stop a vehicle near Cesar Chavez and National Avenue in Barrio Logan, officials said. The chase continued onto the bridge and the female driver stopped and exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Police moved the suspect's car to the Coronado side of the bridge to alleviate traffic.