New restaurant offers on-site childcare

New restaurant offers on-site childcare

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - What if we told you that you could still enjoy a great date with your significant other and not worry about hiring a babysitter. 
     
Just bring your kids! Sounds crazy? Not anymore.
     
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from San Marcos where a new restaurant has on-site childcare. 

