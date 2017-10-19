Another warm winter forecast for swath of US

One person is in custody after leading San Diego police on a pursuit that came to a stop on the Coronado Bridge.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday throughout San Diego County as a low- pressure system moves into the region and a deep marine layer covers the coast.
As we become more aware of the food we eat and feed our children, many people are growing their own fruits and vegetables. Recently, raising backyard chickens has become the latest craze, and surprisingly, it's much easier than you might think.
State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher joined community leaders, including the local hotel and service industry union, to protest the deportation of Silvia Ocampo on Thursday.
The annual Great California ShakeOut Drill was held Thursday, with nearly a million San Diegans joining people across the state -- and around the world -- as they dropped, covered and held to practice their readiness for a major earthquake.
Do you need to get your hair done, maybe a manicure? There is an app for that and it brings the beauty professionals right to your home.
What if we told you that you could still enjoy a great date with your significant other and not worry about hiring a babysitter.
One of the San Diego's most creative Halloween parties is giving patrons a chance to feast on dishes prepared by local, high-demand chefs in the company of exotic, and sometimes creepy, animals.
You know him best as one half of the duo Jay and Silent Bob and from indie hits like Clerks and Dogma.