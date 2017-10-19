How to raise healthy, happy chickens anywhere

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As we become more aware of the food we eat and feed our children, many people are growing their own fruits and vegetables.

Recently, raising backyard chickens has become the latest craze, and surprisingly, it's much easier than you might think.

Author and blogger at Fresh Eggs Daily, Lisa Steele, spoke to Morning Extra about how to raise healthy, happy chickens.

Some the basics of good chicken-keeping, Lisa says, are: a clean coop and no roosters.

Before getting chickens folks should looking into local regulations, which breeds are good for laying, temperament of breeds, heat-tolerant breeds, which ones lay which color and basic first aid and health care.