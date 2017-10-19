La Jolla VA hospital says it injected patients with faulty flu shots

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - The VA Hospital in La Jolla said that as many as 1,800 patients may have been injected with a compromised flu vaccine.

A batch of flu vaccine products was stored in a defective refrigerator that failed to keep them at the required temperature, rendering all vaccine products inside ineffective, the hospital said Thursday. The problem was discovered on October 13 during a routine facility inspection at the hospital.

Officials said there is no way to determine if the vaccines inside the faulty fridge were compromised, but the hospital is working to reach out to everyone who may have been injected by mail. Officials also said that there are no negative effects for those given a defective vaccine.

The hospital said that more than 1,500 veterans and 300 employees were given potentially defective shots.

If you had a flu shot at the VA hospital and receive a letter from the Hospital in the mail you are encouraged to go back and get another one.