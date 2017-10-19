Audrey and Tina: two kittens looking for a loving home

Names: Audrey and Tina
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Females
Breed: Domestic Short Hair Kittens
ID #: 255212 and 255210
Adoption Fee: $125
Audrey and Tina are 8 week old domestic short hair kittens who are looking for a loving home. Both kittens were in a volunteer foster home where they received lots of socialization and lived with the resident adult cat. They can be adopted separately or together!
Their adoption fee includes spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!
Audrey and Tina are available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.
San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012
Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Purrfect! Audrey & Tina will be our guests on Friday's #PetFriends set. They are available right now @sdhumane #CBS8 pic.twitter.com/h4A30r5ets— Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) October 18, 2017
