Man Getting Death Threats After Some Say Vegas Tribute Looked Like Halloween Decorations
A Las Vegas homeowner says he's received death threats after putting up a tribute for the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival ea...
Fake Hues! Renoir Painting That Hangs in Trump Tower Is a Knock-Off, Art Institute Says
A Renoir painting proudly displayed by Donald Trump is really just a fake, according to the Chicago Institute of Art.
Women Claim They Were Branded by Secret Society’s Bizarre Initiation Ritual
A woman has come forward with disturbing claims that several women were held down and branded during a bizarre initiation into a secret sisterhood.
Woman, 21, Charged in Death of Mom of 6 Killed in Accident After Visiting Newborn Twins in NICU
A 21-year-old has been arrested in the death of the California mother of six, whose car was hit head-on as she was returning home after visiting her premature tw...
Mother Furious After Man Records Her Son's Teachers Allegedly Joking About Students at Restaurant
A man who was recently dining in a Mexican restaurant in Texas claims that he overheard five teachers making fun of their students, including one with a learn...
Lunchtime Inferno: Food Cart Fire Leads to Massive Explosion
Two cars were destroyed and several other were damaged following a food cart explosion in a Portland, Ore., parking lot
As Trump Is Embroiled in Gold Star Controversy, How to Comfort Those Who've Lost a Loved One
Following accusations that the president was insensitive to the widow of a fallen soldier, many have been left asking what one should say to a family that has suffer...
Woman Says 'American Horror Story' Motivated Her to Murder 81-Year-Old Grandfather
An Australian woman is on trial for murder after cops say she fatally stabbed her own grandfather in a killing that was reportedly motivated by a stateside hit TV series.
Cleft Palate Charity Under Fire for Insensitive Mailer: 'What If Every Day Felt Like Halloween?'
A charity organization’s mailer to raise funds for children with cleft lip and cleft palate has left parents furious after they say the campaign is instead pok...
Zoo Adopts 3 Orphaned Manatees and Releases 2 Others Back Into the Wild
The Cincinnati Zoo is welcoming three orphaned manatees while having to bid a fond farewell to two others.