Rachel Bloom Will Push Any Censorship Envelope

James asks Rachel Bloom about the music on her show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and what she has to fight for with standards and practices, and learns the show was *almost* the first to use a part of the female anatomy on a network show.

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:18:21 GMT

