San Diego neighborhood catches prowler on video

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local community was on edge Thursday after a prowler was caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a man walking up to the front door of a Loma Portal home while the neighborhood was asleep.

The video was taken early Wednesday and later that morning the homeowner noticed his car had been broken into.

In the footage, a man can be seen approaching the front door around 3 a.m. and looking around. He is wearing a baseball cap and carrying a flashlight. He can then be seen going around a corner to where the homeowner's car was parked.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said the back window of his car was shattered with glass and debris scattered around. He also said nothing of value was taken from the car.

He reported the incident to police.