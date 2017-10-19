Deported Mexican man drops lawsuit against US over removal

A devastating day for a San Diego family after a single mother who has lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years was deported Thursday.
An immigrant who had been shielded from deportation but was sent back to Mexico has dropped his lawsuit against the Trump administration.
The last two of eight prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall took shape Thursday at a construction site in San Diego.
A long-planned but controversial religious tourism and conference center project in Mission Valley was approved Tuesday by the San Diego City Council.
An immigrant who had been shielded from deportation but was sent back to Mexico has dropped his lawsuit against the Trump administration.
One person is in custody after leading San Diego police on a pursuit that came to a stop on the Coronado Bridge.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday throughout San Diego County as a low- pressure system moves into the region and a deep marine layer covers the coast.
The VA Hospital in La Jolla said that as many as 1,800 patients may have been injected with a compromised flu vaccine.