Local benefit concert honors Las Vegas victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Taylor Winston is one of many unsung heroes who helped others during the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

He and other survivors gathered downtown at Moonshine Flats on Thursday for a benefit concert honoring the victims.

At the concert, San Diegans, who survived the massacre were coming together to heal.

"It's just going to be an amazing night of support and community," said Winston. "We'll sing the national anthem, and try to raise some money for those who weren't as fortunate as us."

Ocean beach resident Taylor Winston was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival two and a half weeks ago with friends.

"We were there enjoying our time, doing dancing when the shots fired, we were just like everyone else, terrified," said Taylor. "People were getting shot all around me, along the fence line. I was just lucky not to be shot."

The Marine veteran found a parked truck, with keys inside, and began transporting victims to the hospital.

Taylor and others who were there are now reuniting to share their love of country music and honor all of the victims.

It's what the event is all about - raising money and coming together.

100 percent of proceeds raised at the event will go to the Las Vegas Victim's Fund.

