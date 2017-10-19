'Scandal' Reveals What Fitz Has Been Up To -- But How Does Olivia React?

Melanie Griffith is opening up about being diagnosed in recent years with epilepsy, a neurological disorder that can cause seizures.
Lupita Nyong’o is the latest actress to speak out about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged harassment, detailing inappropriate encounters and veiled threats to her career in and op-ed to the New York Times on Thursday.
It's time to break out those dancing shoes!Goldie Hawn and Derek Hough were among the celebs on hand for the grand opening of Just Dance Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The duo posed with Dancing With the Stars alum Julz Tocker on the red carpet, and other famous faces in attendance included another...
Josh Brolin may play play some pretty tough characters on film, but he’s got a tender side too -- especially when it comes to his wife of one year, Kathryn Boyd.