Selena will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Selena Quintanilla, known to her fans as the "queen of Tejano music," will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 3, it was announced Thursday.

The Texas-born singer's sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, will join Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Leron Gubler in unveiling her star - - the 2,622nd on the Walk of Fame -- in front of the Capitol Records building at 1750 N. Vine St.

Actress and fellow Texas native Eva Longoria is also scheduled to join Mayor Eric Garcetti at the 6:30 p.m. ceremony to proclaim Nov. 3 as "Selena Day" in the city of Los Angeles.

"Before there was JLo, Shakira or Beyonce, there was a transformative female artist called Selena," said Otto Padron, president of Meruelo Media and the official sponsor of the tribute. "Selena is one of the most influential music icons of the 20th century; her music, style and smile are timeless and now her star will grace our city forever."

Actor Edward James Olmos told Variety that the performer is deserving of the accolade.

"Her music stands the test of time," he said. "She was a brilliant artist. I just wish she were here. It's not fair."

The Grammy Award-winning Mexican-American singer was 23 years old when she was fatally shot by the president of her fan club in March 1995.