Coronado: Petition to reinstate coach accused of sex assault

Taxpayers in the San Ysidro School District paid Superintendent Julio Fonseca, who resigned last month, at least $1 million in total compensation for 26 months of work in one of San Diego County's poorest school districts.
A big show of support Thursday at Coronado High School for a teacher who spent decades as coach of the water polo and was suspended earlier this year after a former student came forward and accused him of sexual assault.
San Diego survivors of the Las Vegas massacre gathered downtown Thursday night to pay tribute to the victims and to help raise money for their families.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Clemente Cervantes. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The VA Hospital in La Jolla said that as many as 1,800 patients may have been injected with a compromised flu vaccine.
A devastating day for a San Diego family after a single mother who has lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years was deported Thursday.
An immigrant who had been shielded from deportation but was sent back to Mexico has dropped his lawsuit against the Trump administration.
The last two of eight prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall took shape Thursday at a construction site in San Diego.
A long-planned but controversial religious tourism and conference center project in Mission Valley was approved Tuesday by the San Diego City Council.