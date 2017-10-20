Southbay Tip-A-Cop raises money for Special Olympics

BONITA (NEWS 8) — Local law enforcement gave the phrase to ‘protect and serve’ a whole new meaning by responding to money tips.

National City Police and Coronado Police waited tables at the Bonita Red Robin for the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.

One hundred percent of the tops donated to the officers will benefit the Special Olympics Organization

Police say it’s a way for officers to strengthen ties with the community.

Chopper the Biker Dog, a certified therapy dog and friend to police also made an appearance.