Southbay Tip-A-Cop raises money for Special Olympics

BONITA (NEWS 8) — Local law enforcement gave the phrase to ‘protect and serve’ a whole new meaning by responding to money tips.
National City Police and Coronado Police waited tables at the Bonita Red Robin for the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.
One hundred percent of the tops donated to the officers will benefit the Special Olympics Organization
Police say it’s a way for officers to strengthen ties with the community.
Chopper the Biker Dog, a certified therapy dog and friend to police also made an appearance.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.