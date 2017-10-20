Bride Surprised on Her Wedding Day by Camel Wearing a Bow Tie
A Nebraska bride got the surprise of a lifetime when a camel attended her wedding while dressed in formal attire.
11-Year-Old Girl Inspired by Flint Water Crisis Creates Device That Quickly Detects Lead
She may only be 11, but Gitanjali Rao has already caused a big bang in the science world.
How to Secure Your Storage Unit and Keep Crooks Out
For the many Americans who put their belongings into storage locker facilities are all too often having their stuff stolen after the units are broken into by opportunistic thieves.
Lupita Nyong’o Says She Was a Victim of Harvey Weinstein's 'Sinister Pattern of Behavior'
Another A-list actress has come forward with a lurid story about Harvey Weinstein.
Move Over Britney and Justin, There's a Whole New Generation of Mickey Mouse Club Members
They're baaack...
How This 100-Year-Old Grandma Is Giving Advice to Strangers Across the Country
What’s the best way to inherit a century’s worth of wisdom? Drop by 100-year-old Eileen Wilkinson’s makeshift office in New York City.
Watch a Brave Florida Cop Wrangle a Baby Gator With His Bare Hands
A Florida cop was recently seen bravely wading into a flooded yard to wrangle a gator in viral video that has his colleagues calling him "Crocodile Hunter."
Allie the Alligator Outgrows Bathtub, Gets New Home: 'You're Gorgeous'
A pet alligator named Allie grew too big for its bathtub home and ended up in police custody.
Man Getting Death Threats After Some Say Vegas Tribute Looked Like Halloween Decorations
A Las Vegas homeowner says he's received death threats after putting up a tribute for the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival ea...
Fake Hues! Renoir Painting That Hangs in Trump Tower Is a Knock-Off, Art Institute Says
A Renoir painting proudly displayed by Donald Trump is really just a fake, according to the Chicago Institute of Art.