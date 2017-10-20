Chat with the cast of 'Same Kind of Different as Me'

(NEWS 8) - The upcoming film "Same Kind Of Different As Me" tells the story of a married couple who hits a rough patch and takes on the challenge of volunteering at a homeless shelter with hopes of it strengthening their marriage.

News 8 entertainment reporter Kellie Gillespie sat down with Renee Zellweger (Debbie Hall), Greg Kinner (Ron Hall) and Djimon Hounsou (Denver) to talk about the storyline and the role faith, forgiveness and kindness play in the characters' lives.

Learn more about the film at www.samekindofdifferentasme.com.

Check out the trailer below: