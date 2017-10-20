Man attacks people at Polish shopping mall; 1 dead, 7 hurt

The upcoming film "Same Kind Of Different As Me" tells the story of a married couple who hits a rough patch and takes on the challenge of volunteering at a homeless shelter with hopes of it strengthening their marriage.
A Chula Vista man who repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint during a 2 1/2-hour ordeal near Balboa Park after trying to abduct another woman the same night is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown courthouse.
The last two of eight prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall took shape Thursday at a construction site in San Diego.
Taxpayers in the San Ysidro School District paid Superintendent Julio Fonseca, who resigned last month, at least $1 million in total compensation for 26 months of work in one of San Diego County's poorest school districts.
Cool, fairly mild weather is on tap for most of San Diego County with a slight chance of drizzle Friday morning west of the mountains.
A big show of support Thursday at Coronado High School for a teacher who spent decades as coach of the water polo and was suspended earlier this year after a former student came forward and accused him of sexual assault.
San Diego survivors of the Las Vegas massacre gathered downtown Thursday night to pay tribute to the victims and to help raise money for their families.
Local law enforcement gave the phrase to ‘protect and serve’ a whole new meaning by responding to money tips.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Clemente Cervantes. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
The VA Hospital in La Jolla said that as many as 1,800 patients may have been injected with a compromised flu vaccine.