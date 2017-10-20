Tour the haunted Queen Mary now through Halloween

LONG BEACH (NEWS 8) - There are plenty of spooky attractions around San Diego County to get you into the spirit of Halloween, but if you're willing to take a short trip north there's a truly haunted attraction that lives in infamy.

The paranormal activity on board The Queen Mary is well documented. Author Nicole Strickland has studied the ship's spookiness for 13 years. She's written two books on its history and has participated in more than 60 paranormal investigations.

The Queen Mary Dark Harbor features seven different mazes that lead you through some of the most well-known haunted areas of the ship. There are also hidden bars along the courses if you need to calm your nerves.

Tours on The Queen Mary are open now through November 4. You can find the ship docked at 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802.

