Is This Bar Haunted? Footage Shows Glasses Flying Off Shelves an - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Is This Bar Haunted? Footage Shows Glasses Flying Off Shelves and Chairs Moving in British Pub

Updated: Oct 20, 2017 11:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.