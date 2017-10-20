10 Years Later: News 8's Larry Himmel's family on the day they lost their home

It has been ten years since devastating wildfires swept through San Diego, destroying thousands of structures and affecting so many lives.
From a baby tiger cub to monitor lizards and a macaw, authorities have seized dozens of animals and filed charges against 16 people as part of what they say is the largest wildlife trafficking sweep in Southern California.
Three officer-involved shootings over the past year, including the killing of a man who opened fire at a pool party at a La Jolla apartment complex, were legally justified, District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Friday.
High temperatures, low humidity and strong winds -- the perfect weather recipe for destructive wildfires -- are set to return to the San Diego region this weekend.
The San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation on Friday held an awards ceremony to recognize the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep San Diegans safe.
It's native to the rainforests of Indonesia. Binturongs are also called bearcats, but that name is rather misleading since these animals are not related to bears OR cats.
Authorities continue an investigation Friday after a parent is accused of selling drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School and other high schools in the area.
World famous medium Kim Russo has done readings on several well-known celebrities and even has her own show on the Lifetime Movie Network, 'The Haunting of..'